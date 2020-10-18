Ad Halloween anche i giochi per bambini possono diventare horror

Alcuni classici giochi da tavolo per bambini sono diventati delle vere e proprie opere horror. No, stavolta non ci riferiamo a titoli con un gameplay povero o superato e questa non è una recensione.
Stiamo parlando dei poster creati da un artista di nome Justin Bryant basati su alcuni dei titoli ludici per bambini più classici di sempre.
Justin Bryant ha creato una serie di poster horror basati su alcuni giochi da tavolo per bambini fra i più conosciuti al mondo
L’idea dell’artista di reinventare alcuni dei più classici giochi da tavolo per bambini trasformandoli in locandine di film horror è divertente e fa rabbrividire di paura al contempo.
I poster mostrano gli artwork per la promozione di ipotetici film nati dalla mente dell’artista Justin Bryant e trasformano titoli dedicati ai più piccoli come Mouse Trap, Mangia Hyppo, Candyland, Chutes and Ladders, Don’t Break the Ice e Non svegliare Papà (distribuito in Italia da Rocco Giocattoli) in racconti contorti, inquietanti e pieni di terrore.
Date un’occhiata voi stessi.
WHAT IF?! • Don't Get Caught. Mouse Trap, the all new original horror movie from SyFy • Fun fact, the entire room, besides the pipes, was built from scratch in Photoshop. Add in some mice, Few pipes, take a photo of myself laying in my office, and you end up with this.
WHAT IF?! • Evil lurks beneath in the upcoming creature thriller, Don't Break the Ice! • Had to throw in the ice pick as a nice little nod to the original game. • This one challenged me to get the correct vibe as far as coloring. The first two I saved and thought "ok its done" just didn't sit well with me when coming back to it. I was getting more action thriller than I was scary thriller.
Sto creando nuove serie per passare il tempo mentre il lavoro scarseggia. Volevo rivisitare una vecchia idea che avevo, visto anche come sono cambiate le mie abilità nel tempo, e ideare una versione del poster di un ipotetico film horror intitolato Hungry Hippos.
La conclusione di questo poster ha suscitato in me il desiderio di esplorare di più questo concetto, trasformando i giochi per bambini in qualcosa di spaventoso / oscuro / horror, quindi ho creato una serie e continuerò ad aggiornarla.
WHAT IF?! • A common game that has been suggested over the craziness that has been the last 48 hours – Chutes and Ladders is now a horror film! 💀 • This was one of my favorite games growing up, so naturally it was one of the first games I worked on for this series. I couldn't get "giant death slide" out of my head while thinking of concepts for this one, so I went with it.
WHAT IF?! • New series I'm making to pass the time while work is still scarce. I wanted to revisit an older idea I had, while also comparing how my skills have changed, and do a new version of a Hungry Hippos horror movie poster. • @blumhouse is one of my personal favorite horror movie production companies, so why not pretend to have them take on this @hasbro license? • Finishing this poster sparked the desire to explore this concept more, child games twisted into a scary/dark/horror theme, so I've turned it onto a series and will continue to add to it.
I poster di questa serie possono essere acquistati tramite il negozio online 1126 Art Studio, ma se la cosa vi inquieta come se vi trovaste in un racconto di Lovecraft e sentite l’impellente bisogno di fare una partita alla versione italiana di Mangia Hippo per tranquillizzarvi, la trovate A QUESTO INDIRIZZO.
Infine fateci sapere cosa ne pensate di queste opere horror basate su giochi da tavolo per bambini dai 4 anni in su lasciando un commento qui sotto.