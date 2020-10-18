Ad Halloween anche i giochi per bambini possono diventare horror

Alcuni classici giochi da tavolo per bambini sono diventati delle vere e proprie opere horror. No, stavolta non ci riferiamo a titoli con un gameplay povero o superato e questa non è una recensione.

Stiamo parlando dei poster creati da un artista di nome Justin Bryant basati su alcuni dei titoli ludici per bambini più classici di sempre.

Justin Bryant ha creato una serie di poster horror basati su alcuni giochi da tavolo per bambini fra i più conosciuti al mondo

L’idea dell’artista di reinventare alcuni dei più classici giochi da tavolo per bambini trasformandoli in locandine di film horror è divertente e fa rabbrividire di paura al contempo.

I poster mostrano gli artwork per la promozione di ipotetici film nati dalla mente dell’artista Justin Bryant e trasformano titoli dedicati ai più piccoli come Mouse Trap, Mangia Hyppo, Candyland, Chutes and Ladders, Don’t Break the Ice e Non svegliare Papà (distribuito in Italia da Rocco Giocattoli) in racconti contorti, inquietanti e pieni di terrore.

Date un’occhiata voi stessi.

Sto creando nuove serie per passare il tempo mentre il lavoro scarseggia. Volevo rivisitare una vecchia idea che avevo, visto anche come sono cambiate le mie abilità nel tempo, e ideare una versione del poster di un ipotetico film horror intitolato Hungry Hippos. La conclusione di questo poster ha suscitato in me il desiderio di esplorare di più questo concetto, trasformando i giochi per bambini in qualcosa di spaventoso / oscuro / horror, quindi ho creato una serie e continuerò ad aggiornarla.

I poster di questa serie possono essere acquistati tramite il negozio online 1126 Art Studio, ma se la cosa vi inquieta come se vi trovaste in un racconto di Lovecraft e sentite l’impellente bisogno di fare una partita alla versione italiana di Mangia Hippo per tranquillizzarvi, la trovate A QUESTO INDIRIZZO.

Infine fateci sapere cosa ne pensate di queste opere horror basate su giochi da tavolo per bambini dai 4 anni in su lasciando un commento qui sotto.